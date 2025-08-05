FIS launches ‘500 Word’ Sub-Contract to improve industry practices

The Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS) has taken another step forward, as part of its ongoing campaign to tackle the growing complexity of construction contracts, by launching a groundbreaking Simplified Sub-Contract built on the ‘500 Word’ principle. This simplified contract is designed to cut through legal jargon, reduce disputes and promote better business relationships across the sector. This initiative forms a key part of FIS’s work to drive fairer procurement and smarter contractual practices through its Responsible No Campaign.
Developed in consultation with FIS members and aimed at fit-out and specialist contractors, the new sub-contract was developed by an FIS Working Group led by renowned contract specialist, Sarah Fox. At the heart of Sarah’s philosophy is the belief that simplification works. By streamlining deals and clarifying terms, businesses can save time, build stronger relationships and avoid unnecessary conflict. The newly released contract embodies this principle and is now available to FIS members for free here.
Matt Hallam, Divisional Director at Telling Finishings and a participant in the initial development workshop, commented: “For years construction contracts have increased in both content and terms, often adding minor changes and clauses which continue to confuse, conflict and often compromise those required to sign them.”
“The need for a shorter and ultimately more simplified contract has never been greater and we at Telling Finishings look forward to rolling out the ‘500-word Contract’, to hopefully give both the comfort and clarity these contracts were originally built to achieve.”
To further support members and industry professionals in adopting this new approach, FIS will host a webinar with Sarah Fox on 25 September. Click the link to book your place:
Improving Business Relationships and Avoiding Disputes with Simplified Contracts. This session will provide practical insights on how to use the contract effectively and avoid disputes through simplification.
FIS is now encouraging all those involved in the industry to download the contract and register for the webinar to learn how simplification can help transform contractual relationships in this sector.
