Canvas Offices unveils stylish London expansion with launch of Fetter Lane location

Leading flexible office space provider, Canvas Offices, has expanded its London based portfolio with the launch of a brand-new office space at 1 Fetter Lane.

Positioned just off Fleet Street, the property sits at the crossroads of London’s rich legal and literary heritage and joins 16 other prime locations within the Canvas portfolio.

The site has undergone a full-scale refurbishment, reimagined entirely by Canvas Offices in-house design team and their ‘homeification’ philosophy, to deliver a workspace that blends comfort, style, and flexibility. The result is a striking, design-led space spanning five floors, with 26 private offices for teams of 4 – 30. On top of this, the building also offers five meeting rooms and private phone booths.

1 Fetter Lane now stands ready to meet the demands of modern businesses when it officially opens its doors this September, whether they be start-ups, unicorns or established industry leaders.

Handily located within walking distance of Chancery Lane, Holborn and the bustling energy of Farringdon, the building is particularly attractive to employees with its emphasis on natural light, and thoughtfully curated lounge, kitchen areas and wellness zone.

Yaron Rosenblum, Co-founder and CEO of Canvas Offices, commented: “The opening of our offices on 1 Fetter Lane marks an exciting milestone for Canvas. This new location captures the essence of our brand – tailored, high-quality workspaces that act like a home away from home for the workforce, whilst also meeting the evolving needs of modern businesses. Our continued expansion is a testament to the ambition and dedication of our team and reinforces our position as one of London’s leading providers of flexible office space”

Founded in 2018, Canvas Offices has grown to 16 prime locations across Central London including Shoreditch, Farringdon, Holborn and Mayfair. Its spaces are home to hundreds of thriving businesses, including leading brands such as Rough Trade, Patchwork, Malin+Goetz, and Augustinus Bader.

For more information about Canvas Offices and its new Fetter Lane space, visit canvasoffices.co.uk.

