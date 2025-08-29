Future in Focus: work experience at Clipstone Park champions construction careers

With over 140,000 vacancies, the UK construction industry is facing a major skills shortage[2]. To help address this gap, leading housebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes has hosted a week long work experience at its Clipstone Park development in Bedfordshire, encouraging more young people to consider careers in construction.

Leja, a Sixth Form student, took part in a work experience week at the development, where she shadowed several members of the Sales & Marketing team. During the week, she gained insight into client interactions, plot inspections and the general day-to-day role of sales advisors. The experience offered a practical look at what a career in the industry can involve, with guidance in the next steps of Leja’s career in the sector.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting work experience programmes that help bridge the employment gap in construction, the housebuilders have previously offered work experience opportunities at Clipstone Park. In the past two years, local students from Vandyke Upper School and Aylesbury Grammar School had the chance to both work on-site at North Thames developments, as well as work at the housebuilder’s Head Office in Watford. All students gained valuable insights in the housebuilding industry, working across its Sustainability, Sales & Marketing and Legal teams to inspire future careers.

Marc Woolfe, Sales & Marketing Director at Barrat David Wilson North Thames, said: “It was a delight to host Leja this summer at Clipstone Park and support her first steps into the world of housebuilding. We hope that Leja found the week useful and helped her to understand that a career in construction is much more than just bricks and mortar. Work experience opportunities like this are vital for young people as they give opportunities to inspire future talent and tackle the construction skills shortage head on.”

Leja added: “My work experience week with the Sales & Marketing team at Clipstone Park has been vital in understanding what opportunities are available to me. The experience allowed me to learn more about the construction industry and the variety of roles available within it. I would like to thank the entire team at Clipstone Park for such an insightful week, and for all their support in guiding me in the beginnings of my career in construction.”

Clipstone Park currently has a selection of three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £370,000 for a three-bedroom home. To find out more about Barratt David Wilson North Thames or Clipstone Park, please visit www.barratthomes.co.uk/ https://www.dwh.co.uk or call 0333 355 8501.

[2] https://www.placesforpeople.co.uk/pfp-thrive/insights-tools/the-uk-construction-skills-shortage/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals