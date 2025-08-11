Guy’s Hospital to Gain £100m State-of-the-Art Elective Surgical Centre

Plans for a new £100 million surgical centre at Guy’s Hospital in London have moved forward, with McLaughlin & Harvey appointed as the main contractor for the landmark healthcare project.

The Guy’s Elective Surgical Centre will be an eight-storey, purpose-built facility dedicated to non-emergency surgery. Featuring six state-of-the-art operating theatres, it will significantly boost surgical capacity for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, helping to ensure more patients receive timely treatment in a modern, efficient environment.

Located beside London Bridge Station on the south bank of the Thames, the centre will house complex orthopaedic procedures and other planned surgeries. By relocating these services from the hospital’s main theatres, the Trust will free up additional capacity for urgent and emergency operations, supporting improved care across all surgical disciplines.

The building, designed by Ryder Architecture, will focus on optimising the flow of patients and staff, while providing an enhanced experience for all who use the facility. The design also reflects a commitment to sustainability, with McLaughlin & Harvey bringing its track record of delivering environmentally considerate healthcare projects to the scheme.

Paul Griffen, Managing Director of McLaughlin & Harvey, said: “With a history of delivering sustainable and considerate healthcare facilities across the UK that enhance the experience for patients and staff, McLaughlin & Harvey is well positioned to support the Trust in delivering this important project.”

Trust chief executive Ian Abbs added: “The Guy’s surgical centre will give us state-of-the-art new theatres so we can ensure that people get their operations when they need them. Having a dedicated facility for complex, non-emergency operations benefits orthopaedic patients while also enabling us to upgrade our existing theatres to meet the needs of all our patients now and in the future.”

Enabling works are already underway at the Great Maze Pond site. Main construction is due to begin in summer 2026, with completion scheduled for the end of 2028. The centre is expected to open its doors to patients in spring 2029.

Once operational, the Guy’s Elective Surgical Centre will stand as a major addition to London’s healthcare infrastructure, delivering cutting-edge surgical care while supporting the Trust’s mission to provide outstanding services for years to come.

