Hiab secures a significant frame agreement for loader cranes used in offshore wind parks

Hiab, a leading provider of smart and sustainable on-road load handling solutions, has signed a EUR 23.5 million three-year frame agreement to supply advanced loader cranes for offshore wind parks, extending into 2028. The agreement is expected to be booked as order intake starting from Q4 2025, split between quarters until Q3 of 2028. The deliveries of the first cranes are planned to commence in early 2026 and last until early 2029, depending on the completion of the customer’s projects. The agreement is a continuation of a longstanding relationship and follows an existing agreement.

The agreement consists of the supply of HIAB SWP cranes. This crane model is custom-designed for the service operations of offshore wind turbines and excels even in difficult conditions. The cranes will be strategically placed within the nacelles of wind turbines to facilitate essential maintenance, service, and component supply, ensuring continuous operation of the wind farms.

“This landmark agreement underscores Hiab’s commitment to creating pioneering solutions that power the future of sustainable energy. They are specifically engineered for unmatched performance in the toughest offshore environments, empowering our customers to maintain critical infrastructure and accelerate the global transition to renewable power with confidence,” said Alexander Gelis, Vice President, Sales & Product Management at Hiab.

The wind parks currently benefiting from this partnership are located across the UK, Taiwan, and the United States, with further expansion plans for Germany and Denmark. This collaboration underscores Hiab’s commitment to supporting the global renewable energy sector with reliable and efficient lifting solutions.

