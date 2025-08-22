Nationwide Platforms announces haulage partnership with WS Specialist Logistics in the North of England and Scotland

Nationwide Platforms, the UK’s leading provider of powered access solutions, has entered into a new multi-year partnership with WS Specialist Logistics to oversee its haulage operations across the North of England and Scotland.

Effective from October 2025, the agreement will see Nationwide Platforms’ existing HGV fleet and drivers from nine depots across the two regions transfer to WS Specialist Logistics. These vehicles will be dedicated solely to Nationwide Platforms’ operations, operating under dual branding and continuing to run from existing Nationwide Platforms locations to ensure a seamless transition. Nationwide Platforms’ haulage operation in the remaining regions will continue to be managed internally as they currently are.

As part of the partnership, Nationwide Platforms will continue to oversee the full end-to-end order management process internally. WS Specialist Logistics, headquartered in the North, will provide dedicated fleet management and driver support, working closely with Nationwide Platforms to maintain high safety and reliability standards.

WS Specialist Logistics, a specialist in construction logistics, was selected for its ability to offer operational excellence in complex logistics environments. The partnership will enable Nationwide Platforms to focus on its core powered access rental and service offering.

“This new partnership with WS Specialist Logistics is a logical step for Nationwide Platforms,” said Dan Smith, UK Chief Operating Officer for Nationwide Platforms. “It allows us to invest more in our core business and prioritise customer needs as we enter a period of anticipated growth. WS Specialist Logistics’ experience, infrastructure and track record in our sector make them an ideal logistics partner for this next phase of our development.”

Nigel McMullan, CEO of WS Specialist Group, added, “Our team is excited to bring our expertise in specialist haulage to support Nationwide Platforms’ operations in the North and Scotland. We look forward to building a successful long-term relationship, delivering great service and supporting their future growth.”

This strategic collaboration is the latest move by Nationwide Platforms to strengthen its position as the market leader in powered access solutions.

For more information on Nationwide Platforms please visit: https://www.nationwideplatforms.co.uk/.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals