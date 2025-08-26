Kiverco Delivers Fourth Recycling Plant for Binn Group

Kiverco, a global leader in recycling solutions, has completed the installation of a new recycling plant for Binn Group, a prominent waste management company in Scotland. This marks their fourth collaboration, reflecting a long-standing partnership built on trust and exceptional service.

A third-generation family business and Kiverco customer for over 20 years, Binn Group shares a deep commitment to innovation and sustainability. Their trust in Kiverco was reinforced more than a decade ago when a fire at their site damaged the waste plant.

Kiverco’s rapid response helped them get the plant up and running again very quickly and this level of support at a critical time for the business has forged strong lasting relationships.

Binn Group’s latest investment supports both business growth and their drive to adopt greener energy solutions. The new facility, designed for construction and demolition (C&D) waste, will boost throughput, improve material purity, and advance their green energy initiative, which includes converting waste into energy.

Sustainability is central to Kiverco’s approach. Their plants are built to ensure a longer useful life and retain their value over time. Binn Skips sold their previous Kiverco plant to another waste processor, recouping part of their investment. The 10+ year old system was decommissioned from the Glenfarg site and recommissioned with another waste company in Scotland.

Marcus McAlinden, Kiverco Sales Manager, said:

“We’re very happy with this project at Binn Group. It integrates advanced automation to increase throughput, adapt to changing waste streams, and future-proof operations. The inclusion of an optical sorter is a game-changer, removing wood as a waste stream transforms it from a disposal cost into a valuable fuel.”

As Vice Chairman of the Resource Management Association Scotland, Allan MacGregor highlighted the significance of this project:

“Kiverco has never let us down. Their service and support have been exceptional. This new facility gives us cleaner commodities, higher throughput, and the capacity to handle more waste in the future.”

Stewart Smith, Director of Operations added; “It’s more robust and heavy-duty than the competitors we considered. Over the years Kiverco machinery has proven that it dependable and long lasting and that’s why we’ve remained loyal to Kiverco who have delivered all four of our plants over the lifetime of the business. The site combines waste-to-energy technology with four large wind turbines producing 9MW of electricity, creating a private grid for power generation and consumption. Kiverco understood the vision and came up with exceptional design to bring our vision to life. From the initial enquiry to installation, I couldn’t fault Kiverco. The installation was seamless. They went the extra mile.”

Based in Dungannon, Northern Ireland, Kiverco designs and manufactures bespoke recycling plants, building long-term customer relationships and pioneering advancements in sustainable recycling technology.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals