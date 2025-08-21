Laing O’Rourke advances with dual prison expansion programme

Laing O’Rourke has commenced main construction on two major prison expansion projects, marking a significant step forward in the Ministry of Justice’s (MoJ) drive to increase capacity across the estate.

The contractor has been appointed under the MoJ’s Small Secure Houseblocks (SSHB) alliance to deliver new accommodation at HMP Humber in Humberside and HMP Ranby in Nottinghamshire. Together, the schemes will provide 240 additional prison places, each designed to modern standards that prioritise security, rehabilitation and long-term operational efficiency.

At HMP Humber, the works will deliver a new houseblock comprising 120 places, supported by an upgraded kitchen facility to enhance the site’s catering provision. HMP Ranby will also benefit from a new 120-place houseblock, alongside the construction of a modern workshop within the existing prison grounds, aimed at creating additional training and employment opportunities for inmates. Both sites are Category C men’s prisons.

The SSHB alliance, which also includes Kier and Wates, is structured to enable the sharing of knowledge and best practice between contractors. This collaborative approach is central to the MoJ’s strategy of delivering high-quality, future-ready facilities at pace, while maximising value for the public purse.

Although Laing O’Rourke has not disclosed the financial value of the Humber and Ranby contracts, industry benchmarks suggest the schemes are likely worth in the region of £130 million. This estimate is based on the recent £100 million expansion of HMP Onley in Warwickshire, awarded to Wates, which is set to add 180 new places.

Laing O’Rourke delivery director Martin Staehr commented: “Moving into the main works is a key milestone for these projects and one we are proud to reach. Each programme will run for around 18 months and will make extensive use of modern methods of construction. By harnessing our offsite manufacturing capability, we can provide greater certainty of delivery while ensuring consistent quality.”

The projects are part of the government’s wider commitment to create 20,000 new prison places across England and Wales by the mid-2020s. This expansion strategy combines the construction of entirely new prisons with significant capacity increases at existing establishments.

Fiona Parker, deputy director for the SSHB programme at His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS), said: “The expansions at HMP Humber and HMP Ranby are a vital step in delivering secure, modern and rehabilitative prison facilities. The additional capacity will not only help to address pressure on the estate but will also support our ambition to reduce reoffending by providing prisoners with opportunities to learn new skills that aid their reintegration into society.”

Both schemes are scheduled for completion in 2027, with HMP Humber due to finish in early 2027 and HMP Ranby following in the spring. Once operational, they will form part of a new generation of prison facilities, designed to meet evolving demands on the justice system while supporting safer and more sustainable operations.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals