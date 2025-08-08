Mace to lead £1.1bn transformation of the British Library’s St Pancras site

Mace has been appointed as construction manager for the £1.1 billion redevelopment of the British Library’s iconic St Pancras site in London. The major cultural and commercial scheme will see the library expanded and modernised to meet growing public demand while providing extensive new facilities.

The appointment was made by the British Library’s development partner SMBL, a subsidiary of Japanese property group Mitsui Fudosan. Working under the direction of development manager Stanhope, Mace will bring its construction expertise to the procurement and delivery stages of the ambitious project.

At the heart of the scheme is a 100,000 sq ft (9,290 sq m) extension designed to enhance the library’s public services. The plans include new exhibition galleries, learning facilities, and events spaces, alongside more than 600,000 sq ft (55,742 sq m) of commercial space. The development has been designed by leading architects RSHP, with engineering input from Arup.

Construction is expected to commence in 2026 once the detailed design process is complete and all planning conditions are met. The build programme is anticipated to take around six years.

Jason Millett, chief executive of Mace Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, describing the British Library scheme as a high-profile project of international significance. “Our long-standing experience in delivering major and complex developments places us in a strong position to ensure this transformation meets the highest standards,” he said.

The redevelopment marks a significant step in the library’s ongoing evolution, aiming to deliver improved public access, better facilities for research and education, and enhanced opportunities for cultural engagement. The addition of large-scale commercial space is also expected to boost the local economy and support the long-term sustainability of the institution.

With its combination of cultural ambition and commercial opportunity, the British Library’s St Pancras transformation is set to become one of London’s most significant construction projects of the decade.

