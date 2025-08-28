McAvoy Secures Place on LHC’s £265m Modular Buildings (MB3) Framework

Leading offsite manufacturer McAvoy has been appointed to the LHC £265m Modular Buildings (MB3) Framework, securing a place on all four workstreams: permanent modular buildings (education, offices and community buildings), healthcare facilities, rental of temporary modular buildings and provision of refurbished buildings.

This marks McAvoy’s third consecutive term on the LHC Modular Buildings (MB3) Framework, which helps public sector clients to access modern methods of construction. McAvoy has successfully delivered several projects under previous iterations of the framework, including Kelmscott School, Lister Community School, and North Birkbeck Family Resilience and High Needs Centre.

Stephen Clayton, Preconstruction Director at McAvoy, commented: “Securing a place on all four workstreams across all regions of LHC MB3 is a fantastic achievement and a clear endorsement of our commitment to quality, innovation and customer service. We’re proud to be recognised as a trusted delivery partner for public sector clients—bringing certainty, sustainability and modern methods of construction to the heart of every project.”

Public sector clients can now access McAvoy’s full suite of modular services through the LHC MB3 Framework.

For more information about McAvoy’s framework partnerships visit: www.mcavoygroup.com/who-we-are/frameworks-collaboration/

