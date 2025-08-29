Outline planning approved for new data centre in Hemel Hempstead

Outline planning has been approved for new 5,000 sqm Data Centre at 45 Maylands Avenue in Hemel Hempstead. Designed by Scott Brownrigg for Northtree Investment Management, proposals provide much needed digital infrastructure while creating a new high-quality workplace and public realm.

Proposals maximise space on the industrial site by replacing an existing two storey warehouse and office building with a new three-storey, state-of-the-art facility, serviced by office accommodation, a substation, car parking and servicing areas.

Designs echo the scale of neighbouring logistics and light industrial buildings, using a contemporary architectural language and high-quality materials to enhance the frontage to Maylands Avenue. Existing levels on the site will be utilised to maximise available space while reducing the height of the building facing the street.

The existing access from Maylands Avenue will be enhanced to provide accessible parking and a point arrival for guests, pedestrians and those arriving by bicycle, while access from Cleaveland Way will be gated and dedicated to HGV and staff vehicles.

A generous setback from the roadside creates opportunity to reinforce the boulevard and significantly improve the quality of the public realm along Maylands Avenue. New landscaping with seating areas will encourage pedestrian and cycle movement and contribute to the visual amenity on the estate.

The sustainability strategy includes measures such as a fabric first approach for the design and a layout that allows for naturally ventilated offices via openable windows, while maintaining the security of restricted spaces. A mixture of locally native trees and shrub species will be planted along the boundaries to the south and west of the site to create a vegetative buffer for the development and habitat for local wildlife.

Drawing upon an inherent understanding of the advanced technology sector and experience of working across a range of projects and scales, Scott Brownrigg’s proposal for 45 Maylands Avenue is set to make the most of the site available, densifying industrial land use, with consideration of installation, maintenance, replacement and construction from the outset, whilst carefully considering how the occupied spaces can positively contribute and improve on the existing street scene.

