Pick Everard appointed to verify MEP systems at Victoria and Albert Museum

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard has been appointed to provide an in-depth MEP analysis of the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) estate to ensure efficient operation and a comfortable environment for visitors.

Pick Everard will deliver a full mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) asset verification, which will kickstart the procurement of facilities management services for the organisation.

The high-profile commission spans six sites, covering more than 120,000m², and includes the iconic South Kensington flagship museum, the Young V&A, the new V&A East Museum, and key support facilities across London and Wiltshire.

The project aims to establish a unified asset register for key MEP equipment, detailing their condition, functionality and effectiveness. The data will also underpin long-term maintenance, compliance, lifecycle planning, and capital investment strategies.

Led by Associate Director for Building Services Dean Burroughs, with support from Pick Everard’s London and regional engineering teams, the project is structured into three phases: a desktop review and gap analysis, followed by stakeholder engagement and on-site surveys.

Dean said: “Our approach ensures minimal disruption to daily operations while maintaining technical consistency across this complex heritage estate. We’re also working closely with V&A stakeholders to align our methodology and outputs with their broader estate strategy.

“Work such as this in the cultural and heritage sector, backed by engineering expertise is essential to ensure the safe and efficient operation and management of landmark sites across the UK.

“An MEP valuation is the first step in creating a positive impact on the employee and visitor experience. It is vital our heritage and cultural attractions remain functional and comfortable locations to work in and visit so they continue to play an important role in the economy.

“The appointment by the V&A highlights the strength of Pick Everard’s MEP team and our growing reputation for delivering high-quality, data-led consultancy across the country’s most significant estates.”

All data across the estate’s building infrastructure and systems including heating, ventilation, power, lighting and plumbing, will be captured digitally using GoReport software. Final outputs will include a structured asset schedule and condition grading report aligned with CIBSE Guide M. The schedule comes complete with intelligent high-fidelity data exports and visualisations, for precision across every level of detail.

