Researchers shine a light on how human factors can improve safety in offshore wind

As the offshore wind industry accelerates to meet global energy and climate goals, researchers at Robert Gordon University (RGU) have published a groundbreaking study aimed at supporting safety, wellbeing, and performance for wind technicians working in high-risk environments.

Dr Ruby Roberts Professor Rhona Flin

Dr Ruby Roberts and Professor Rhona Flin from Aberdeen Business School have published a paper entitled Human Factors in Onshore and Offshore Wind: A Scoping Review, which has identified 16 key human factors (HF), ranging from psychological and environmental to organisational, that impact technician safety and performance during operations and maintenance.

Subsequent work drawing on focus group workshops with those working in the industry, highlights a growing recognition of HF as a vital component of health and safety management. It also calls for the development of a positive safety culture within the wind industry, where safety is a key priority and technicians can speak up without fear of reprisal.

Dr Roberts said: “A safe and competent workforce is essential to the long-term success of the wind industry. Our findings offer a more comprehensive understanding of the human challenges faced by onshore and offshore wind technicians, providing a foundation for future safety interventions.”

“It’s really about understanding the factors that influence technicians’ ability to do their job well – their skills and competencies, how they work in a team, whether they trust each other, and how their organisation supports them.”

Professor Flin added: “By taking a psychological approach, we’re not just looking at equipment and design, we’re examining how people interact with complex systems in their everyday work.This is key to preventing incidents and supporting workforce wellbeing.”

A human factors survey launched this week in collaboration with GWO aims to create a unique snapshot of what it is like to work in the wind sector. Asking wind workers about the human factors that they perceive to impact on their health, safety and productivity. Wind workers are invited to share their views here.

For more information or to access the full study, visit RGU’s research repository.

