United Living Group delivers record results and strengthens growth strategy

United Living Group has reported record financial results for the year ending 31 March 2025, underlining the company’s strengthened position as a key provider of solutions for the UK’s critical infrastructure.

The Group, which received backing from Apollo-managed funds in August 2023, has continued to scale its operations and broaden its capabilities, reporting a 14.5 per cent increase in revenues to £718 million, up from £627.2 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 33.4 per cent to £68.5 million, while cash profit before tax climbed to £38.5 million. United Living ended the year with gross cash reserves of £70.2 million, alongside a secured order book worth £3.2 billion.

The company also signed new contracts worth £920 million during the year. Notably, this included a £250 million project to deliver a CO₂ pipeline for Liverpool Bay Carbon Capture and Storage, a key element of the UK’s net zero ambitions that will bring significant investment to communities across the North West and North Wales.

Other contract wins included a £150 million ten-year framework with United Utilities, appointment to the Southern Water AMP8 Capital Infrastructure Framework, a £40 million repairs and maintenance agreement with the London Borough of Harrow, and a £36 million responsive repairs and voids contract with Sovereign Network Group across London and the South of England.

In addition to strong organic performance, United Living accelerated its growth strategy through a series of acquisitions across critical markets. These included the purchase of AFECO, PiLON, GTEC Training, Thormer Solutions, Jones, Peter Duffy Ltd, and most recently a majority stake in Glenelly Infrastructure Solutions. The acquisitions have expanded the Group’s capabilities across power distribution, water infrastructure, property services, digital solutions for energy efficiency, and specialist engineering services.

Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong, Chairman and CEO of United Living Group (pictured), said the results demonstrated both resilience and growth potential.

“We are pleased to announce another record financial result for United Living Group, ending the year with a robust cash position and a significant forward order book that reflects sustained growth across our business.

“Our sectors continue to benefit from powerful long-term drivers from critical infrastructure investment linked to decarbonisation, resilience, digital connectivity and demand for safe, sustainable living environments. These trends are creating increasing demand for the services United Living is well placed to deliver.

“Since the Apollo Impact’s investment in August 2023, we have accelerated our strategy by making six strategic acquisitions, with two post-period-end, that strengthen our expertise and broaden our capabilities across critical markets, including power distribution, water infrastructure, engineering services, and digital solutions for net zero.

“United Living’s diverse and resilient platform means the Group is well positioned to drive continued organic growth and deliver further value through targeted acquisitions, supporting the UK’s essential critical infrastructure.”

The Group’s performance highlights its ability to align with national priorities around sustainability, digitalisation, and resilience, while securing new opportunities to support both public and private sector clients. Looking ahead, United Living is expected to continue leveraging its strong order book, financial position, and expanded expertise to reinforce its role as a key partner in the delivery of the UK’s most vital infrastructure programmes.

