University of Staffordshire’s Net Zero Student Hub Reaches Major Milestone As Key Development Progresses

Staffordshire Campus Living, the joint venture partnership between the University of Staffordshire, HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions (HOCHTIEF) and investor Plenary, has celebrated topping out the new 21,000 sq ft student village hub at the University’s Stoke-on-Trent campus.

Built by Willmott Dixon and designed by Corstorphine & Wright, the Village Hub has reached its highest point in construction. When complete it will include accessible and low energy study spaces, social and welfare facilities as well as student accommodation services over four levels.

Work has also started on the residential phases of the development which includes 700 new build student bedrooms in cluster blocks and town houses, as well as the refurbishment of a further 300 bedrooms of existing student accommodation. A new footbridge and boardwalk across the River Trent will link the student village to the University campus and the full project delivery is targeted for completion in time for the student intake in September 2026.

HOCHTIEF was awarded the contract twelve months ago by the University of Staffordshire to design, build, finance and operate the student village and Willmott Dixon has made swift progress on delivery to date.

At the topping out event a plaque was presented by Chris White, Construction Manager for Willmott Dixon to Professor Martin Jones, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Staffordshire.

l-r – University of Staffordshire Chief Financial Officer, Sally McGill; Shyra Muthusamy, Plenary; Professor Martin Jones, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Staffordshire; Ian Prescott, HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions UK and Ireland; Nick Preedy, Senior Project Manager, Willmott Dixon. Image credit University of Staffordshire

Professor Jones said: “With sustainability and well-being at its heart, the Student Village will provide more than high-quality accommodation — it will create a vibrant campus community where students can connect, grow and achieve their best. It is incredibly exciting to see the project’s progress and we can’t wait to welcome students into the Student Village when it is completed next year.”

Ian Prescott, managing director of HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions UK and Ireland added: “We are very proud to reach this first significant milestone just twelve months since being awarded the contract by the University of Staffordshire. We have developed a low energy and low carbon solution for the entire village, ensuring sustainability and carbon reduction are at the heart of the design, build and operation, in line with the University’s carbon neutral targets for 2030. We’re looking forward to seeing the Village Hub and student accommodation used and enjoyed by students next Autumn term.”

Paul Crowe, CEO of Plenary Group said: “We are excited to be collaborating with the University and the other partners on our first UK project. I’ve seen first-hand the strong progress that has been made and look forward to seeing that good work continue as the project team works towards realising the University’s vision.”

Dan Doyle, Operations Director from Willmott Dixon added: “Topping out of the Village Hub marks a proud milestone on a project that’s already creating a lasting legacy, not just for the University of Staffordshire, but for the wider community of Stoke-on-Trent. The Village Hub, and the wider Student Village development, are supporting local jobs, enriching lives, providing work experience opportunities for local young people and are ultimately strengthening connections between the University and the people of Stoke-on-Trent. We’re incredibly proud of the positive impact this project is already having, and will continue to have, for years to come.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals