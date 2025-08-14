We need to go beyond legislation for safety, says Fire Aware

Growing fire safety industry organisation Fire Aware aims to change the culture of the built environment sector by introducing a moral code of conduct via a series of charters designed to influence how member companies behave in upholding their duty of care.

The expanding industry body is leading the way by focusing on the moral responsibility of all those working in the fire safety supply chain including designers, developers, asset owners, managers and other stakeholders.

Gavin Skelly

Gavin Skelly, CEO of Fire Aware, said: “We understand the need for competence. But when dealing with an industry that the public relies on to keep them safe, there has to be more. There has to be a commitment to safety. As with a number of other sectors and professions, the fire sector has a wide array of duty holders, but they all share one common requirement, which is to understand they are there primarily to keep the public safe.

“We are appealing to the fire safety industry and those with responsibility for making decisions to think about their moral duty from the outset of any project. We know from the feedback we receive from our members that the industry is keen to make this work. We believe in going above and beyond legislation and minimum standards and test regimes.

Fire Aware embraces safety through a series of charters according to the type of business of its members. These include main contractors, property developers, building management, designers, local councils, specialist contractors and sub-contractors. It also recognises those outside of the fire sector, who, while holding a duty of care are not specifically part of the fire sector.

Gavin Skelly added: “Any environment the public use will hold a duty of care for their fire safety. Fire Aware looks to recognise and identify those who do this with the interests of their end users as a priority.

“Members of the Fire Aware community are taking a stand. They have told us they care and want to commit to best practice. Working together, members can contribute to the wider cause of safety in the interests of those people using inhabiting the buildings and spaces we create.”

Fire Aware is a recognised membership body serving the built environment and related sectors with a common aim to work and trade responsibly to all best practice standards in the interests of the safety of the general public.

