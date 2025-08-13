West Wickham Leisure Centre set for £22m transformation

The long-awaited transformation of West Wickham Leisure Centre has taken a major step forward, with a revised planning application submitted for a partial rebuild of the popular facility.

The London Borough of Bromley has appointed Alliance Leisure to oversee the £22 million modernisation, with Etec Group confirmed as the main contractor. Plans include a brand-new café, modernised gym, upgraded reception area, refurbished changing rooms and a state-of-the-art competition-length swimming pool.

The centre was closed last year after initial structural assessments identified significant issues. Enabling works, including asbestos removal, have already been completed, paving the way for demolition to begin in the coming weeks, subject to final planning approval. Approval for the works was granted at a council meeting in July.

Alongside the rebuild, refurbishment is continuing on the rest of the centre, with particular attention given to the learner pool.

Councillor Yvonne Bear, executive councillor for renewal, recreation and housing, said: “We are in a fairly unique position among local authorities of being able to press ahead with a substantial investment in our leisure provision, and I know many residents will be excited to see further progress on site shortly as we secure this centre for many years to come.”

The revised plans were developed after further structural inspections, made possible by the asbestos removal, revealed that part of the building was beyond economic repair. This section will now be demolished and rebuilt to modern standards.

Although the updated schedule means the centre is expected to reopen in early 2028, the council says the investment will provide greater long-term certainty and help reduce future maintenance costs, ensuring West Wickham Leisure Centre continues to serve the community for decades to come.

