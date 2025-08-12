Work is progressing well on the heating upgrades at Cardiff’s City Hall, for our client, Cardiff Council.

Cardiff’s City Hall, a Grade I listed Edwardian iconic landmark opened by Lord Bute in 1906, stands as a testament to the city’s architectural grandeur and historical significance.

The first phase of the works focuses on replacing the outdated mechanical and electrical infrastructure. This includes the design, manufacture, supply, installation, and commissioning of a new permanent heating solution across the South, West, and East wings of City Hall. Key areas within the scope include the Council Chambers, the Upper Great Hall and the Lower Hall.

In parallel with phase 1 upgrades, associated architectural and builders’ works are being undertaken to ensure seamless integration of modern systems within the fabric of this culturally significant building.

Given City Hall’s listed status, all work is being carried out under strict heritage oversight, with a strong emphasis on carefully protecting historic internal features such as decorative ceilings, stained glass, sculptures, historic paintings and original finishes. The project team is working closely with conservation officers and heritage specialists to ensure that interventions are sympathetic, reversible where possible, and in keeping with the building’s original character and iconic landmark status.

To inform and support the restoration effort, drone technology has been deployed to survey roof structures and external elevations, providing detailed visual assessments while minimising risk to delicate masonry and avoiding intrusive access methods. In addition, we worked closely with the client’s project management team, Gleeds, who utilised a photographic digital twin for a comprehensive internal survey of the building, capturing accurate spatial data and high-resolution imagery to support detailed analysis and planning.

Mark Bowen, Managing Director of Andrew Scott Ltd, said “We’re proud to be working closely with Cardiff Council to deliver this important project at Cardiff’s iconic City Hall. Our team is dedicated to preserving the building’s historic character while carefully integrating the modern infrastructure it needs to serve future generations. It’s a privilege to contribute to a project of such cultural significance, and we’re making strong progress thanks to the collaborative efforts of everyone involved.”

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Investment and Development, Cllr Russell Goodway said: “City Hall is one of Cardiff’s most treasured buildings, and these essential upgrades will ensure it continues to serve the city for generations to come. We’re proud to be working with partners who understand the importance of preserving its heritage while introducing the modern infrastructure needed to deliver on our One Planet Cardiff climate commitments and future-proof the building.”

