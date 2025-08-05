XtraFit Brings 37,000 sq ft Fitness Destination to Manchester Arndale

Manchester city centre’s fitness scene is set for a major boost as gym operator XtraFit prepares to open a 37,000 sq ft facility at Manchester Arndale. The brand has agreed a 20-year lease for a prominent Market Street unit, offering an extensive range of training options and wellness services.

Members will have access to activities such as Hyrox training, run clubs, and group fitness classes, as well as a full suite of gym equipment. The new location will also feature massage and tanning services, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Already established in Liverpool and Dudley, XtraFit’s arrival will further strengthen Manchester Arndale’s leisure line-up, joining existing attractions such as King Pins and Urban Playground.

Scott Linard, portfolio director for M&G Real Estate, said: “A strong leisure mix has become the backbone of successful retail destinations, so we are delighted to introduce XF Gym to Manchester Arndale. With a bustling city centre population, XF Gym is perfectly placed to meet Mancunian fitness needs.

“The continued evolution of Manchester Arndale has made it one of the North West’s most visited destinations, thanks to our best-in-class retail, food and beverage, and leisure offering. This consistent footfall makes us the first choice for brands looking to establish themselves in Manchester.”

Metis Real Estate and Time Retail Partners continue to act as the retained letting agents for Manchester Arndale.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals