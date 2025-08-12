Wingstop Spreads Its Wings with Fifth Leeds Opening

Wingstop has unveiled its fifth Leeds restaurant, opening at The Springs retail and leisure destination. The 3,014 sq ft venue offers the brand’s full menu of wings, tenders, burgers, and sides, alongside a range of drinks.

The new branch joins Wingstop’s growing Leeds portfolio, which already includes locations at Cardigan Fields Leisure Park, White Rose Shopping Centre, Boar Lane, and dedicated kitchen delivery sites.

This latest opening forms part of Wingstop’s ambitious UK expansion plan, with 20 additional locations scheduled to launch in 2025.

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK, said the brand’s ongoing growth in Leeds reflects exceptional demand from customers. “We’ve seen phenomenal demand for Wingstop UK in Leeds, which is why we’re thrilled to be opening our fifth site in the city. Expanding into such a vibrant destination for food and drink, like The Springs, is a natural next step and cements our status as the number one flavour destination in Leeds. We’re grateful for the continued love and support from our local community, as we bring our menu to an even broader audience.”

The Springs, already home to a range of well-known dining and retail brands, has welcomed the addition as a boost to its offering. Gemma Chidgey, estates manager at The Springs, commented: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Wingstop to the scheme this week and very proud to be the latest opening in Leeds. The new restaurant will add to our already strong line-up of food and drink brands at The Springs, and we know it will prove popular with our customers and occupiers alike.”

With its bold flavours, casual dining atmosphere, and ever-expanding footprint, Wingstop continues to strengthen its presence across the UK, with Leeds proving to be one of its most enthusiastic markets.

