Baxi appoints new Managing Director for UK & Ireland

Baxi, part of the BDR Thermea Group, has announced the appointment of Alstom MD Jason Baldock as the new MD for Baxi UK & Ireland. This follows the news that out-going MD and Dutch national Jan Rijnen has re-located to head up sister BDR company Remeha, covering the Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux) region. Jan will continue to be responsible for Baxi UK&I until Jason joins on October 1st .

Jason has 29 years’ experience in commercial and project delivery roles, most recently as MD of Alstom UK&Ireland Digital and Integrated Systems division since 2020. During his time at Alstom, Jason oversaw numerous significant contract wins in the rail sector, which included securing the largest market share of Network Rail’s Major Signalling Framework Agreement (MSFA).

Both Jan and Jason will report into BDR Group CEO Tjarko Bouman. Of his UK&I replacement, Jan said: “Jason has immense experience in helping complex organisations to upgrade and replace their legacy control systems for the 21st century. His experience is a great fit for Baxi in our role to help organisations replace existing heating systems with sustainable solutions that reduce carbon, reduce costs and improve controls. We’re extremely pleased Jason is joining our BDR team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jason said; “I am truly excited to be joining Baxi UK & Ireland and look forward to building on the company’s strong heritage and exploring new opportunities as we embrace the decarbonisation agenda.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals