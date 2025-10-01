Leep Utilities strengthens net zero ambitions with senior heat networks appointment

Leep Utilities has appointed Ieman Barmaki as Director of Heat, to establish and drive forward the company’s heat networks division. Ieman brings over 20 years’ experience in delivering sustainable heat solutions, energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects across both public and private sectors.

Ieman’s expertise is crucial at a time of rapid change for the UK’s heating sector. Heat networks have undergone a step change in functionality and efficiency and, with the UK on a firm path to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, they offer an unrivalled opportunity to reduce the carbon associated with heating homes and businesses, as well as providing cost-effective energy solutions. It’s estimated that the number of heat networks in operation will need to increase from 3% to around 18%.

Ieman’s appointment strengthens Leep’s heat network adoption programme, ensuring heat networks are a sound investment and supporting Leep to be a true multi-utility provider: offering water, electricity, waste, and heat services to developers and asset owners.

Louise Manfredi, CEO of Leep Utilities said, “We are delighted to welcome Ieman to the team at such a pivotal time for the UK’s heating sector.

“His proven track record in developing heat networks and navigating complex regulatory environments makes him the ideal person to establish and grow our heat division. With changes on the horizon like the Future Homes Standard and gas boilers being phased out of new developments, Ieman’s expertise will be instrumental in helping our clients transition to sustainable heating solutions while maintaining our commitment to exceptional customer service.”

Ieman previously lead on the development of multiple heat network both in the private and public sector, He has held numerous senior roles in renewable and heat network organisation and formerly Head of Asset Management and Sustainability at London Brough of Enfield managing complex asset portfolio, decarbonisation and development of renewable heat networks.

Ieman Barmaki said about his role, “I’m joining Leep at a time when the UK’s heating landscape is undergoing such fundamental change. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to acquire and adopt innovative and sustainable heat solutions that align with the UK’s decarbonisation targets but that also work for our customers – helping developers and asset owners to maximise their business outcomes while also supporting environmental objectives.”

To learn more about Leep Utilities and its services, please visit www.leeputilities.co.uk/heat-networks/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals