Birmingham cohousing scheme celebrates construction milestone

Rupali Court in Lozells Birmingham officially reached the topping out stage, marking the highest point in the construction of Housing 21’s flagship cohousing scheme.

Stakeholders who have worked with the future residents to shape the scheme, gathered to celebrate the construction milestone and the opening of the Rupali Court show home.

Unlike other housing developments, Rupali Court is a unique cohousing initiative where the future residents are involved before construction to provide their feedback and input, helping to shape the design of the scheme.

Future resident Marie Francis, who has lived in Lozells for over 30 years, said she was excited about Rupali Court reaching the milestone in construction.

“I am happy to see the scheme is almost complete; we are all excited to see the final design,” she said.

“I was involved in making decisions about the colour scheme of my apartment and the layout- I opted for an open plan layout. I’m now looking forward to moving in next year.”

Rupali Court will offer 25 apartments, including a residents’ lounge, a multi-faith room and landscaped community garden.

Residents including Marie are at the centre of all decisions made regarding the scheme. The Rupali Court Cohousing Core Group is a growing collective of engaged residents who are working together using consensus decision-making.

The group consists of 25 committed individuals who are actively involved in ongoing decisions about the design, management, and culture of their future home.

Steph Ramsden, Director of Sales, Acquisitions and Partnerships at Housing 21 said: “We are pleased to celebrate the significant milestone in the construction of our cohousing scheme.

“Rupali Court and Housing 21’s Cohousing initiative has given the residents an opportunity to create and shape their own community where they have played a vital role in making decisions regarding their future home.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the residents into their new home in 2026.”

To celebrate the construction milestone, representatives from Housing 21, Deeley Construction, Osbornes Quantity Surveyors, Triangle Architects and Legacy West Midlands attended a topping-out ceremony at the site on Birchfield Road.

Local community support group Aspire and Succeed and Councillor Waseem Zaffar from Birmingham City Council also attended the event.

Martin Gallagher, Managing Director at Deeley Construction, said: “It has been fantastic to have the opportunity to work in partnership with Housing 21 to bring forward its flagship cohousing scheme.

“This marks a major milestone for the innovative residential scheme, which will see the creation of a new inclusive and supportive housing community in Birmingham.

“The input from residents into the design has made this a truly unique project and we have worked with our design partners to bring their vision to life.”

Rupali Court is scheduled for completion in 2026 with the residents expected to move in shortly after.

Rupali Court show home

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals