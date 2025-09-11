Boots Unveils First Standalone Fragrance Store in the City of London

Boots is preparing to launch a new retail concept with the opening of its first-ever standalone fragrance store at Broadgate Central in the heart of the City of London. The 1,900 square foot shop, set to welcome customers this autumn, will showcase more than 400 scents from over 20 leading brands, offering an extensive choice for perfume enthusiasts and casual shoppers alike.

The move reflects a significant shift in consumer habits. The UK fragrance market is expanding at a rate far outpacing the wider economy, with forecasts suggesting it could reach £2 billion by 2029. Boots aims to tap into this rapid growth by giving fragrance its own dedicated space, creating an environment where customers can browse, test and discover without the distractions of a larger pharmacy or beauty floor.

Broadgate Central, adjacent to Liverpool Street Station, was chosen for its high visibility and constant flow of City workers and commuters. The location positions the store to attract both daily foot traffic and those seeking a quick stop during their journey across London.

Dan Kent, head of retail at property consultancy Rapleys, which advised Boots on the deal, said the new concept underlines the retailer’s ability to bridge digital and physical shopping. “Boots is leading the way in combining online and physical store presence,” he explained. “Broadgate Central is the perfect location for the new concept, with City workers able to drop in and huge passing footfall from commuters via Liverpool Street Station. We look forward to working with Boots on further projects as they continue to innovate and roll out the concept in the future.”

The Broadgate opening also comes as Rapleys strengthens its own retail expertise. Earlier this year the consultancy added six new team members from Avison Young and has recently secured work with Sainsbury’s, Australian fitness brand BFT, Stansted Airport and The University of Sheffield. This expansion aligns with the growing demand for strategic retail advice as brands reimagine their physical footprints.

For Boots, the standalone fragrance store represents a fresh chapter in a long history of innovation. By carving out a dedicated space for perfume, the company is not only responding to the booming fragrance market but also experimenting with how specialist retail can complement its established high street presence and online operations.

With its curated selection of more than 400 perfumes and a prime City location, the new store is set to become a destination for anyone seeking a signature scent or the perfect gift. As the fragrance sector continues to flourish, this debut could mark the beginning of a wider rollout of standalone Boots Fragrance stores across the UK, bringing a renewed focus on luxury and personal expression to one of the nation’s best-known retail names.

