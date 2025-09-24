Bowmer & Kirkland Appointed to Deliver First Phase of £1bn Golden Valley Development

A main contractor has been selected for the first phase of Cheltenham’s landmark Golden Valley project, a £1bn mixed-use development set to become a centre for UK cyber, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

HBD, part of Henry Boot, has appointed Bowmer & Kirkland to lead the initial stage of the scheme, which will be delivered in partnership with Cheltenham Borough Council. The 200-hectare development will eventually provide around 2,500 new homes and 1.25 million sq ft of commercial space, positioned next to the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

The first phase will feature two flagship buildings, Idea and Router, alongside enabling works to support future development. Work is scheduled to begin on site in spring 2026.

Idea, the National Cyber Innovation Centre, will provide 160,000 sq ft of workspace and flexible event facilities. Router, a transport hub powered by smart technology, is designed to enable sustainable travel across the wider scheme and will sit alongside new leisure, retail and wellbeing amenities.

Bowmer & Kirkland has an established relationship with HBD, having most recently delivered Island, a £60m office scheme in Manchester city centre.

Ed Hutchinson, managing director of HBD, said: “The importance of Golden Valley in strengthening the UK’s position as a leader in secure innovation really can’t be overstated. The development will play a key role in driving innovation across cyber and deep tech industries while delivering significant economic benefits for Gloucestershire and the wider southwest. With outline planning consent for phase one approved, it’s positive to be able to announce the appointment of Bowmer & Kirkland as we focus on getting started on-site.”

Stuart Fanshaw, regional construction director at Bowmer & Kirkland, added: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with HBD on this exciting scheme, which will contribute to putting the UK at the forefront of cyber innovation.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals