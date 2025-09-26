VolkerFitzpatrick to deliver £50m Dirac Building at St John’s Innovation Park

St John’s College has appointed VolkerFitzpatrick for the next phase of expansion at St John’s Innovation Park, Cambridge. The 85,000 sq ft Dirac Building will provide new office space alongside a dedicated Transport Hub.

Barbour ABI values the project at around £50m, with Bowmer & Kirkland, Vinci and McLaughlin & Harvey understood to have also bid. Work starts on site in November, with completion scheduled for Q2 2027.

“This development exemplifies our commitment to building sustainable, high-quality spaces that meet the needs of forward-looking businesses,” said Stuart Deverill, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s Building division. “With our strong track record and experienced team, we look forward to bringing this important next chapter of St John’s Innovation Park to life.”

The professional team includes Gardiner & Theobald (project manager), Sheppard Robson (architect), Ramboll (structural, civil and highways), Hoare Lea (building services), Stace (cost manager), Savills (town planning and commercial advisory) and OFR (fire engineering).

Owned by St John’s College, the park hosts science, technology and knowledge-intensive organisations including PwC, Darktrace, Cambridge GaN Devices and Cambrionix. The Dirac Building continues a sustained investment programme supporting the North Cambridge R&D cluster.

