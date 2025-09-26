Brixton boost: 378-home Somerleyton Road scheme clears planning

The London Borough of Lambeth has approved plans for a mid-rise residential development in Brixton, with Higgins Partnerships securing consent for a series of blocks delivering 378 apartments on Somerleyton Road.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, with full completion scheduled for 2030. The project is a joint venture between Higgins Partnerships and Lambeth Council. Of the 378 flats, 187 will be affordable, including 63 low-cost extra care homes.

The scheme also includes a community gym, new community and commercial spaces, and significant public realm improvements along Somerleyton Road.

Higgins Group chief executive Declan Higgins said: “This application is about more than delivering much-needed affordable homes. It’s about creating a sustainable, inclusive and vibrant neighbourhood that reflects the true spirit of Brixton.”

Kathryn Eames, director of housing delivery and strategy at Lambeth Council, added: “With more than half of these new homes approved as affordable, this scheme is a powerful demonstration of Lambeth’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis. Less than a year since the launch of our refreshed New Homes Programme, we are proud that our first major partnership project with Higgins has already secured approval. By next year, construction will begin in Brixton, bringing much-needed homes and new community amenities.”

