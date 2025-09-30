The Hill Group acquires land to deliver new community in Takeley, Essex

Award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group has agreed to the purchase of two parcels of land at Parsonage Road in Takeley, Essex, with plans to deliver a high-quality new residential community of 108 homes.

The site, which spans almost 16 acres, was acquired through land promoter Endurance Estates and agent Sworders and has a gross development value of £50 million. 40% of the development will be delivered as affordable housing, comprising one and two-bedroom apartments, and two to four-bedroom houses for affordable rent and shared ownership. The development will also offer a range of two to five-bedroom houses for private sale.

To better align with the housing needs of Uttlesford District Council, Hill will replace an existing reserved matters consent for a 66-bedroom care home on part of the land, identified as surplus to local requirements, with additional housing. A reserved matters application for 88 homes and a full application for 20 homes are expected to be submitted in October 2025, with a start on site targeted for summer 2026.

The new homes will be designed to meet high environmental standards in line with Hill’s commitment to sustainable development. Features will include energy-efficient fabric-first construction, air-source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points, cycle storage, and private or shared outdoor space.

Andy Hill OBE, founder and Group Chief Executive of The Hill Group, said: “Parsonage Road is a well-located site that will enable us to deliver high-quality new homes in an area where there is a strong housing need. By adapting existing consents to reflect local housing requirements, we can create a new residential community that truly enhances the local area. We look forward to engaging with residents and stakeholders as we develop our detailed proposals.”

Takeley is a thriving Essex village located between Bishop’s Stortford and Great Dunmow, with excellent transport links via the M11 corridor to both London and Cambridge, as well as close proximity to Stansted Airport. The village benefits from a wide range of community amenities, schools, and local services, making it an attractive setting for home movers.

Hill has a proud tradition of delivering high-quality new homes in Essex, with its headquarters based locally in Waltham Abbey. Current developments include Hollymead Square in Newport and a large-scale development at Kennel Lane in Billericay, both of which showcase Hill’s design-led approach to placemaking. Together with the new proposals for Takeley, these projects demonstrate Hill’s long-term commitment to working in partnership with local authorities and other stakeholders to deliver much-needed sustainable new homes.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals