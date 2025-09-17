Colliers appoints Lucy Stainton to spearhead ‘One London’ commercial push

Colliers has created a new commercial director post and named Lucy Stainton to the role, signalling a step change in its growth ambitions across London’s retail and office markets.

Stainton joins from Green Street, where as vice president she played a central role in integrating the Local Data Company (LDC) following its acquisition. Before that, she served as a board-level commercial director at LDC. Her career has been defined by data-driven strategy and client development—skills Colliers aims to place at the heart of its London offer.

Operating under Colliers’ ‘One London’ platform, Stainton will work across the firm’s retail and office teams to deliver joined-up advice for owners and occupiers. The brief spans data-led location strategy, portfolio optimisation, analytics, and strategic partnerships, aligning market insight with practical delivery on leasing, acquisitions, workplace moves and asset performance.

Paul Souber, head of One London at Colliers, said: “Lucy’s appointment marks a significant step forward in our London strategy. Her deep expertise and proven ability to build lasting client relationships will be instrumental in delivering smarter insights and stronger outcomes for our clients. We’re excited about the energy and innovation she brings to the team.”

Commenting on her appointment, Stainton said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Colliers at such a transformative moment. With data and strategic partnerships more critical than ever, I’m looking forward to help shape the next chapter of growth through building meaningful client relationships and delivering real impact alongside my new colleagues.”

The creation of the role reflects how London’s leasing market is increasingly shaped by evidence-based decision-making. For retailers, this means network plans informed by granular catchment and footfall data, and for office occupiers, portfolios that balance location, amenity and commute patterns with cost and sustainability objectives. For landlords, it is about positioning assets to capture demand from brands and businesses seeking well-connected, service-rich space.

By uniting its retail and office specialists under One London, Colliers is aiming to provide a single entry point for clients navigating mixed-use locations, evolving consumer dynamics, and shifting workplace expectations. Stainton’s remit—combining analytics, relationships and execution—is designed to bridge those worlds, turning market intelligence into growth strategies that can be implemented rapidly on the ground.

With London’s core districts continuing to adapt, Colliers’ move suggests a sharper focus on cross-sector collaboration and measurable outcomes. Stainton’s arrival gives the firm a dedicated commercial lead to convert data and partnerships into deals—an approach that looks well-timed for a market where speed, insight and coordination increasingly decide who wins.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals