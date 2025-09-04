Construction of The Octagon – Birmingham’s tallest building – Completes

The Octagon, Birmingham’s tallest building and world’s first pure octagonal residential skyscraper, has marked its practical completion, bringing to an end the three-year construction programme which has seen the building come to dominate the city’s skyline.

The £110 million Built to Rent building is backed by global real estate investor, City Developments Ltd of Singapore (CDL), and developed by MEPC, the specialist development management arm of Federated Hermes, working with main contractor and high-rise specialist Midgard, part of the JRL Group, to deliver the building.

Managed by Allsop, the 49-storey, 155 metre tower, features 370 spacious new homes with incredible views across the city – and beyond – and will welcome its first residents from early September.

An elegant and true landmark on the city’s skyline, The Octagon has been sustainably designed by Birmingham-based award-winning architect practice Howells and has been built to the same ethos, drawing heavily on Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) and lean production methods throughout the build.

The building is an integral part of the city’s £1.2 billion Paradise estate which has been developed by MEPC, the specialist development arm of Federated Hermes on behalf of its clients. As a mixed-use destination with contemporary new restaurants and leisure amenities as well as unrivalled connectivity, Paradise has become an essential destination for the city and region.

The Octagon’s 360-degree design ethos openly addresses each part of the city and offers a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes, all of which enjoy spectacular views through the 10.5m wide windows on each elevation.

The dedicated residents-only amenities of the lower and upper ground floors include features designed to enrich everyday life, including a stylish resident’s lounge, a private dining area, co-working spaces and a fully equipped gym, together with concierge services and a retail unit.

Neil McGinty, director at CDL, said: “Today is another key chapter in the story of The Octagon. Our original investment was recognised as one of the largest Foreign Direct Investments made in the UK regions in recent years, and that investment has now come to fruition as we prepare to welcome our first residents. This moment underlines our commitment to Birmingham as a world-class, international destination with a strong regional economy and an exceptional future.

“The Octagon is moving Birmingham into a new era of city centre homes in terms of both quality and location. We’re offering some of the finest city centre homes ever seen in the UK and establishing a powerful narrative for the city. With a world-first design and highly sustainable ethos, The Octagon is already an important part of the city’s skyline.”

The original Paradise masterplan always envisaged a tall building at the northern apex of the site, which The Octagon fulfils with flair.

Ross Fittall, Commercial Development Director at MEPC, said: “The practical completion of The Octagon marks another milestone moment not just for this building, but for the wider Paradise estate. Welcoming new residents to Paradise is a key achievement for all of us dedicated to creating a true mixed-use destination in the heart of the city.

“After more than three years of hard work, led by main contractor Midgard with a long list of local sub-contractors as well as a specialist supply-chain and professional team, including project managers Quantem, we can all now see how impactful The Octagon is to the city.

“Providing much-needed high-quality city centre homes and offering a range of spacious residences from one bed to three beds, The Octagon has wide appeal. Visible from many miles away due to its location on the Birmingham Ridge, it is and will remain an icon for the city, as well as a great place to live.”

The construction of The Octagon has involved hundreds of specialist workers achieving class-leading quality and finish to the final product.

Kevin Keegan, director of main contractor Midgard, said: “Everyone who has worked on The Octagon is proud to have delivered this iconic landmark for the city. From utilising Modern Methods of Construction, supporting the local supply chain and working extensively with apprentices and trainees, this project has been a great example of collaborative working across the design, delivery and construction teams.”

With the input of Howells as both Paradise masterplanners and designers of The Octagon, the estate is benefiting from both the practice’s wealth of expertise and its local background.

Dav Bansal, partner at architects Howells, said: “This milestone moment for The Octagon underscores the building’s journey from just a bold idea that challenged the norm to becoming a superlative new home for hundreds of people in the civic heart of Birmingham. We are incredibly proud of the meticulous work we have put into this building and every innovation that has gone into delivering it. Paradise is about adding to the life and vitality of the city centre, and by providing 370 new healthy and spacious homes, we’re making the most of what the city has to offer.”

The Octagon apartments are available to rent for a minimum of twelve months with rents starting at £1,400 per month for a one bed, £1,995 per month for a two bed/two bathroom and £4,925 per month for a three bed/three bathroom penthouse.

For further information on the apartment rentals, contact the lettings team on 0330 236 9810 visit https://www.theoctagonbirmingham.co.uk/ or email info@theoctagonbirmingham.co.uk

