CR Smith adds new expertise to leadership team

CR Smith, the window and door specialist, has recruited two highly experienced figures from Scotland’s construction and manufacturing industries to its leadership team, reflecting the firm’s commitment to expanding its public sector operations alongside its long-established domestic customer base.

Danny McArthur, formerly managing partner at Hardies Property & Construction Consultants, joins CR Smith as Director of Commercial to lead the firm’s social housing and commercial activities. A qualified quantity surveyor, CDM principal designer, and project manager, Danny brings a wealth of expertise, having delivered major social housing development projects across Scotland.

Alistair Mercer has been appointed Director of Manufacturing, bringing over a decade of leadership experience in manufacturing operations management. Skilled in lean manufacturing, Six Sigma, and project management, Alistair will oversee the CR Smith state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Fife. He will drive process innovation and workforce development, ensuring the facility continues to meet the complex demands of made-to-order and made-to-measure production.

CR Smith, which designs, manufactures, and installs high-quality windows, doors, and home extensions, reported a 30% increase in revenues during Q1 2025, following several major contracts to upgrade social housing stock. As local authorities and housing associations implement ambitious plans to meet new sustainability standards, the firm is increasingly being chosen as a trusted partner, building on more than 50 years of success in the private housing, commercial house builder and public sector markets.

The addition of Danny and Alistair to the CR Smith management team follows the recent appointments of Sharon Glass as Director of Finance and Michael Leggiero as Director of IT.

Gerard Eadie, Chairman of CR Smith, commented: “The appointments of Danny and Alistair mark a significant step in our growth strategy. Both bring exceptional expertise and proven track records in their respective fields, which will be instrumental as we scale our operations to meet growing demand from both the public and private sectors. Their leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient solutions for our customers across Scotland.”

CR Smith, which has offices in Glasgow, Inverness, and Aberdeen, as well as its head office and manufacturing plant in Fife, has been a cornerstone of Scottish business since Gerard Eadie CBE took over in 1974, consistently investing in its people and innovation. The firm became one of Scotland’s most recognised brands in 1984 when it simultaneously sponsored both Rangers and Celtic.

