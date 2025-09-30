Firethorn appoints HG Construction to deliver Hackney Wick student accommodation

Real estate investor, developer and asset manager, Firethorn, has appointed HG Construction to deliver a high-quality purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) site in Hackney Wick.

Part of the Firethorn Living portfolio, Hackney Wick will comprise 204 modern and spacious student bed spaces, 35% of which will be affordable accommodation.

Residents will benefit from generous amenities, including co-working study spaces, common rooms, private dining space, a gym and two outdoor roof terraces.

Firethorn will also work with a local community interest group to create around 1,400 sq. m. of affordable and incubator workspace at the site, to support the local creative industry.

Set on the grounds of the former Broadwood piano factory, the development will preserve and incorporate the site’s historic brick chimney, originally built in 1902. Sustainable features have been incorporated into the design, with a target BREEAM “Excellent” rating.

Paul Martin, Development Director at Firethorn said:

“Hackney Wick reflects our commitment to increasing the provision of high-quality student accommodation in key university cities across the UK. HG Construction’s strong track record in delivering modern PBSA developments, combined with the team’s local expertise, makes it the ideal partner for this project. We look forward to working together to bring the development to swift completion.”

Adam Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of HG Construction, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Firethorn to deliver this exciting new scheme. Having previously delivered several successful developments just a stone’s throw from the site, we know the area well and value its rich heritage. The opportunity to preserve key historical elements while bringing forward high-quality student accommodation aligns perfectly with our ethos.

“We look forward to collaborating with Firethorn to deliver this scheme with a commitment to quality and sustainability, and to maximising social value opportunities throughout the construction phase and beyond.”

The development is within a 15-minute walking distance of University Arts London and UCL East, and the surrounding area offers a vibrant mix of bars, restaurants and shopping centres.

Work is due to start on site immediately, with completion on track for the 2027/28 academic year.

Hackney Wick is Firethorn’s third PBSA development, with the others located in Stratford, London, and Leith Walk in Edinburgh, which has reached the topping out stage and is scheduled for practical completion in September 2026.

Firethorn’s growing living portfolio also includes the delivery of a 138-bedroom hostel in Dublin, sleeping up to 716 persons, and the office-to-residential conversion of One Bessborough Gardens in central London.

For more information, visit www.firethorntrust.com.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals