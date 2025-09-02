GRAHAM appointed to deliver £79 million infrastructure works at Central Docks Liverpool Waters

Leading civil engineering company GRAHAM has been appointed to deliver the infrastructure works at Central Docks – the largest brownfield site in Liverpool, and the largest of the five planned neighbourhoods within Peel’s wider, emerging Liverpool Waters district.

GRAHAM will be responsible for completing underground utilities, roads and public realm works at Central Docks to support the development of approximately 2,350 new homes, in line with Peel Water’s plan for the area and supporting the governments plans to build 1.5 million new homes across the UK in the next five years.

The works will also involve the construction of 2.1-hectare Central Park that sits at the centre of Peel Waters’ plans for Central Docks. Hundreds of new trees will be planted within the park, as well as new sports, recreational, and play facilities for residents and visitors, as well as spaces to relax. The park will become one of the city’s largest green spaces and the focal point of the 10.5-hectares Central Docks neighbourhood in Liverpool Waters.

Image names L-R:

James Whittaker, Managing Director, Peel Waters

Charlotte Glynn, Partnerships Manager, Peel Waters

Councillor Graham Morgan, Cabinet Member for Housing and Regeneration, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority

Alastair Lewis, Contracts Director, GRAHAM

Claire Richards, Head of Liverpool City Region, Homes England

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader, Liverpool City Council



Alastair Lewis, Contracts Director at GRAHAM said:

“We’re delighted to be appointed as principal contractor on this landmark scheme for Peel Waters -reflecting our shared commitment to creating infrastructure and neighbourhoods that prioritise sustainability and community.

“Early works including preconstruction activities, design and site mobilisation will commence in August, with site clearance and remediation works commencing later this year.

“This project will play a pivotal role in further regeneration of the docklands area, and we look forward to working with Peel Waters to transform this site into an iconic world heritage waterfront”.

James Whittaker, Managing Director of Peel Waters said:

“The appointment of GRAHAM is a major step forward in turning our vision for Central Docks at Liverpool Waters into more of a reality as it means we are gearing up to breaking ground to provide much needed infrastructure to enable more development plots and housing to come forward.

“Peel Waters have worked with the contractor on several award-winning projects across our portfolio including Millers Quay across the Mersey at Wirral Waters and it is clear from the design process, that all parties our long-term vision to transform this former industrial land into a spectacular, waterfront neighbourhood and destination.”

The procurement of GRAHAM for this Design and Construct project has been facilitated through Pagabo’s Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Framework, managed on behalf of contracting authority QE Facilities.

