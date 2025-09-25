Green light for logistic provider’s new Theale premises

Planning permission has been granted for the major extension and redevelopment of New Aquitaine House in Theale, paving the way for Pulleyn Properties (part of Cube Cold) to establish a new headquarters at the site.

Cube Cold is a leading provider of end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solutions across Europe. Its UK operations are delivered through Pulleyn, the Reading-based specialist logistics company known for serving critical sectors such as medical, pharmaceuticals, NHS public health, frozen food and fine art.

Construction on the new 10,155 sqm facility is underway and will feature extended warehouse and office space, enabling Cube Cold to expand its operations and meet the growing demands of its clients. It will involve the partial demolition and extension of the current vacant building, with additional upgrades including new access routes, landscaping, car parking and recladding of retained structures to modernise the site.

Acting on behalf of Cube Cold, Thames Valley based planning and development consultancy Lichfields worked closely with West Berkshire Council, Theale Parish Council and local enterprise and economic development bodies which was fundamental to secure approval for the expansion. The development will generate significant economic growth in the region, both during the construction phase and once operational.

It is envisaged that over the 46-week construction period, the project will create 155 jobs and contribute £24.5 million in gross value added (GVA). Upon completion and once operational, the new facility will host up to 145 permanent roles at the site. The expansion will also generate an additional 40 spin-off jobs in the local economy, contributing £10.3 million annually in GVA.

The development will target a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ for its environmental performance and deliver a Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) of over 17%. This ensures that both environmental and sustainability goals are met while also providing significant economic benefits.

Nick Kirby, Planning Director at Lichfields, said: “We are delighted to have secured planning permission for Cube Cold’s much needed expansion into New Aquitaine House, which will bring a vacant building into use alongside substantial economic and operational benefits to the local community and broader region. The project highlights Lichfields’ expertise in steering complex major developments through the planning system and we’re proud to have played a key role in enabling Cube Cold to increase their capacity for growth in the Thames Valley.”

Established in 1976, Pulleyn Properties, as part of Cube Cold, has earned a reputation for providing high-quality specialist storage and logistics services across the UK, Europe and worldwide. This expansion will allow them to retain their strategic location in the Thames Valley while continuing to lead the market in their sector.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals