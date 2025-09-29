Wykeland completes £10m development at fast-growing Melton West

Developer Wykeland Group has officially opened a newly-completed £10m development at the fast-growing Melton West business park in East Yorkshire.

Evolve @ Melton West provides growing companies with high-quality, modern space in the heart of one of Yorkshire’s most sought-after business locations.

Medequip, the UK’s leading provider of community equipment loan services, has already occupied one of Evolve’s two larger units.

Now, with the speculative development complete, interest is growing in a second larger unit, of 37,000 sq ft, and five smaller, 5,000 sq ft units, with one of these already under offer.

Dominic Gibbons, Managing Director of Wykeland, owner and developer of the 200-acre business park, said: “We’re delighted to have completed this major new development at Melton West, providing commercial space which is best in class and unmatched for quality in the local area.

“We have delivered this development speculatively, reflecting our confidence in the proposition Evolve offers and our commitment to stimulating investment and growth. That decision has already been rewarded by securing an excellent first tenant in Medequip.

“Now that the other units are available to occupy, we’re seeing growing interest, reflecting a pent-up demand from growing businesses looking for the high-spec, future-proofed facilities Evolve offers.”

In completing Evolve, Wykeland has delivered 85,000 sq ft of commercial space, split across seven units.

The units cater for a broad range of businesses and uses, including industrial, manufacturing and distribution, with associated office space.

Evolve provides growing businesses with modern, purpose-built facilities which also boast outstanding sustainability features. All of the units are EPC A-rated, with rooftop solar panels, green living walls and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The buildings are highly energy efficient, meaning occupiers benefit from reduced running costs, while ensuring their operations are fit for the future.

Cllr Anne Handley, Leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, which has supported Evolve with grant funding, cut the ribbon to declare the development officially open.

She said: “Melton West is one of the region’s premier business locations and a jewel in the crown of the East Riding of Yorkshire’s outstanding investment offer.

“Melton West has seen hundreds of millions of pounds of investment from world-class businesses such as Amazon and Smith+Nephew. Evolve now adds a new dimension to the business park and offers an exciting opportunity for more businesses to join this thriving commercial community.”

Melton West is home to leading businesses such as Heron Foods, generator manufacturer Allam Marine and shower maker Kohler Mira.

In recent times they have been joined by an Amazon last-mile facility, with the global ecommerce giant adding to this by opening a £200m retail logistics fulfilment centre this month. Construction is also well underway at Melton West on a £100m manufacturing facility for global medical technology business Smith+Nephew.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals