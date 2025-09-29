Jacqueline O’Donovan OBE honoured with lifetime achievement award by the London Irish Centre in the UK

The London Irish Centre has awarded its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Jacqueline O’Donovan OBE, the distinguished businesswoman, entrepreneur, and industry trailblazer renowned for her transformative impact on the waste management and construction sectors.

The award, presented by his excellency the Irish Ambassador to the UK, Mr. Martin Fraser, recognises Jacqueline’s outstanding contribution to the Irish community in London, where she has long been a leading advocate, mentor, and supporter.

Jacqueline’s career has been marked by exceptional leadership and innovation. As one of the most influential women in the construction and waste management industries, she has not only broken barriers but also championed sustainable practices, safety standards, and opportunities for others to thrive.

Her remarkable achievements have been recognised on both sides of the Irish Sea. She was previously honoured by President Michael D. Higgins with the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for her extraordinary commitment to the Irish diaspora, and in King Charles III’s 2023 Birthday Honours she was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her outstanding contribution to recycling, safety, and industry.

Speaking about the award, Jacqueline O’Donovan OBE said: ‘It is an incredible honour to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award from the London Irish Centre. I am deeply proud of my heritage, and it has always been important to me to give back to the Irish community in London, which has played such a vital role in my own journey. To be recognised in this way, and by the Irish Ambassador, is truly humbling.”

A respected role model for women in business, Jacqueline continues to inspire future generations with her unwavering dedication to community, innovation, investment and leadership.

