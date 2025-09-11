Manchester’s Landmark Wellbeing Resort Moves a Step Closer

The long-anticipated Therme Manchester project has taken a major leap forward with the appointment of Sir Robert McAlpine as construction manager, signalling that work on the £450 million urban wellbeing resort is set to begin in earnest.

Therme Manchester is billed as the United Kingdom’s first true urban wellbeing destination and one of the largest thermal pool complexes in Europe. The resort will combine elements of a luxury spa, waterpark and botanical retreat, offering more than 25 water slides, the UK’s biggest sauna area, multiple steam rooms and a wave pool designed for families. Visitors will also encounter landscaped gardens and immersive art installations, creating an experience that blends relaxation, entertainment and culture under one roof.

The scheme is the flagship development of Therme Horizon, a €1 billion joint venture between Austrian spa specialist Therme Group and private equity investor CVC. This partnership reflects both the ambition and scale of the project, which aims to transform a former brownfield site at TraffordCity in Greater Manchester into a year-round attraction drawing millions of visitors. Peel Waters, the site’s owner, has worked closely with Therme Group since the project’s inception and has already overseen demolition of the former EventCity venue to prepare the land for construction.

For Sir Robert McAlpine, the appointment follows a period of collaboration under a pre-construction services agreement. Now formally named construction manager, the company will oversee delivery of the complex build. McAlpine’s chief executive Neil Martin described the commission as a privilege, noting that the project represents “a major investment in wellbeing, sustainability and community infrastructure”. The firm’s reputation for handling large-scale and technically challenging developments was a decisive factor in the appointment.

Professor David Russell

Professor David Russell, chief executive of Therme UK, highlighted McAlpine’s “unrivalled expertise” and commitment to sustainability, saying that these qualities made the company “the ideal team to bring Therme Manchester to life”. He added that the resort is intended to have a “lasting positive impact on Greater Manchester and beyond”, not only as a leisure destination but also as a driver of employment and economic growth.

Local stakeholders share that optimism. Trafford Council leader Tom Ross welcomed the scheme as a “fantastic” addition to the borough, emphasising the hundreds of construction and permanent jobs it will create. He pointed to the project’s alignment with the council’s priorities of supporting a thriving economy, improving public health and regenerating a vacant site in a sustainable way. Peel Waters managing director James Whittaker echoed those sentiments, calling the resort a “complete game-changer for health, leisure and the visitor economy in the north”.

Accessibility is central to the design. The resort will sit at the heart of TraffordCity and connect to the Bee Network of public transport, including Metrolink services, as well as new canal-side walking and cycling routes. A multi-storey car park will accommodate visitors who choose to drive, ensuring that the attraction can welcome guests from across the region and beyond.

Beyond the impressive statistics and grand design, the project speaks to a growing trend in urban planning: integrating wellness and leisure into city life. By offering thermal pools, saunas and botanical environments within easy reach of Manchester’s population, Therme Manchester aims to redefine how people in the UK experience relaxation and recreation. The development also underscores a commitment to environmental stewardship, with sustainability considerations woven into both construction and future operations.

With construction management now in experienced hands, the vision of a world-class wellbeing resort in the north of England is closer than ever. When complete, Therme Manchester is expected to attract millions of visitors each year, reinforcing Greater Manchester’s reputation as a hub for innovative and ambitious development while giving residents and tourists alike a unique place to unwind.

