Meeting fire performance compliance is peace of mind, says AEI Cables

Using the highest-rated fire performance cables will help firefighters in the event of a fire in some of the largest new buildings being developed, says leading cable supplier AEI Cables.
AEI Cables has been highlighting the need for the use of Category 3 fire performance cables which are designed to withstand heat and flames for up to 120 minutes, helping to protect equipment, property and even lives, supporting critical safety circuits in tall buildings, office spaces, hospitals, shopping malls and stadia.
Category 1 cables guarantee 30 minutes of defence against flames, making them ideal for emergency lighting, while Category 2 cables give 60 minutes of fire protection and are commonly used for alarm systems.
For firefighting, additional time is required and Category 3 cables are able to withstand up to 120 minutes of exposure to fire, providing enhanced emergency power to assist firefighters.
The guidance for Category 3 Control fire performance cables applies to evacuation alarms for the disabled in care homes, emergency voice communications systems and voice alarm systems in relevant buildings.
Stuart Dover, general manager of AEI Cables, said: “In the interest of safety of property and lives in these critical spaces we are recommending these cables because they meet all compliance requirements. This provides specifiers, installers and asset owners peace of mind when considering cabling for new and existing buildings.”
The systems powered by these cables – including smoke and heat extraction systems – assist fire services in firefighting and a safe evacuation in the case of life safety. These cables reduce harmful smoke, toxic gases and flame spread in the event of a real fire.
AEI Cables’ Firetec Enhanced cabling has been approved and certified by LPCB to BS8519 (Annex B), Category 3 Control in addition to Category 2 Control. The BS Code of Practice under BS8519 contains six categories of cables, three for power cables and three for control cables each covering survival times of 30, 60 or 120 minutes.
All AEI Cables’ products are supplied with approvals from independent bodies including BASEC and LPCB. It also holds approvals from organisations including Lloyds, the MoD, Network Rail and LUL and works to international standards around the world. For more information see the AEI Cables website, tel 0191 410 3111 or email sales@aeicables.co.uk.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals