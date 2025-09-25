Mivan Lands Multi-Million Pound Fit-Out at Mayfair’s Grand Apartments

Northern Ireland joinery and fit-out contractor Mivan has been appointed principal contractor for the Grand Apartments at 1 Mayfair, one of London’s most exclusive residential developments.

The multi-million-pound contract sees Mivan take on work at the £2 billion scheme on South Audley Street, developed by Phones 4U founder John Caudwell. The eight-storey block is designed as London’s finest ultra-prime residential address, comprising 24 principal residences of up to eight bedrooms, alongside penthouses, townhouses, pieds-à-terre, and grand entertaining spaces set around a central garden. Amenities will mirror those of a five-star hotel.

Mivan chief executive John Cunningham said: “Our appointment as principal contractor at 1 Mayfair reflects the confidence placed in Mivan to deliver projects of the highest calibre. These residences represent the very top of the super-prime market, and we are proud to be among the few contractors in London with the capability and experience to deliver residences of this standard in partnership with our esteemed client Caudwell.”

The project follows Mivan’s recent handover of The Chancery Rosewood, the transformation of the former US Embassy in Grosvenor Square into a luxury hotel. Mivan was responsible for the fit-out of 144 suites, the Eagle Bar and the central atrium, working alongside Multiplex and developer Qatari Diar.

Mivan continues to expand its portfolio, reporting a 25% rise in turnover to £74.3 million in 2024 (2023: £58.1 million). However, pre-tax profit declined to £966,000 from £5.6 million in 2023 due to higher costs. To support its growing pipeline, the company is recruiting project managers, a quantity surveyor, planner and MEP manager.

