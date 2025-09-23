OP completes Cooper Parry’s Manchester office refurbishment

Leading office interior design consultancy, OP, has completed the refurbishment of Cooper Parry’s Manchester office.

The six-week project has transformed 15,000 sq ft of existing office space, creating a workplace with a homely feel that brings elements of Manchester into the design.

The refurbishment features a business lounge welcome area with a lounging feel that leads to the client suite. The space includes east and west wings with predominantly open plan desking, and a north wing with a mixture of open plan desking and the Orangery – an extension of the social area featuring gaming facilities including pool table, darts and ping pong, paired with various seating settings.

The project has retained and celebrated the building’s original features, including parquet flooring and exposed services. The design approach emphasised sustainability through extensive reuse of existing elements including desks, task chairs, existing glazing, and minimal new partitioning. The original parquet flooring was retained and polished, with repairs made where walls had been removed.

Room naming incorporates Manchester references developed with the client team, including meeting rooms called the Hacienda and the Mill. The design features Manchester’s bee culture as you enter the business lounge area.

The space includes biophilia and planting throughout, with layered design elements including wallpaper, patterns, and pendant lighting replacing standard office lighting to create texture and visual interest.

The project was completed while staff remained working in the building, with phasing across four areas to minimise disruption.

“Our vision for Cooper Parry’s Manchester office was to create a workspace that feels authentically connected to the city while maintaining the warmth and comfort of home. “ Emily Cowgill, Designer at OP

“We’re delighted with the transformed space. It looks fantastic and has been very well received by everyone in the office.” Jo Giles, Head of Facilities at Cooper Parry

