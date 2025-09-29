M&S steps up store investment to create bigger, fresher and more sustainable destinations

Marks & Spencer is accelerating investment in its physical estate, unveiling a series of renewed and expanded stores that underline a long-term commitment to value, sustainability and an elevated customer experience.

On Oxford Street, the Pantheon store has opened a transformed 19,400 sq ft Foodhall on the lower ground floor, complete with a new Coffee Shop, a hand-stretched sourdough Pizza Bar and a Hot Chicken Counter. Shoppers will also find a showstopping in-store bakery, a dedicated wine shop and a British-inspired gifting area. Pantheon is one of eleven M&S stores being renewed across Greater London this financial year, alongside six new openings, backed by a £90m capital commitment.

In Orpington, a three-month transformation and extension has delivered a 37,700 sq ft full-line store, now 72% bigger than before. A fresh market-style Foodhall leads the offer, with an expanded bakery and coffee counter, more produce from Select Farm partners, and dedicated Flower and Wine shops. Two floors of fashion and beauty, plus a Click & Collect point, complete a modernised, multi-category destination.

Regionally, the same formula of bigger, fresher and easier to shop is gathering pace. At Merry Hill, M&S has unveiled a 27% larger Foodhall as the first phase of a wider refit bringing food, fashion, beauty and home together under one roof later this autumn. In the North East, Kingston Park has reopened after a two-month closure as a transformed 16,800 sq ft Foodhall, anchored by an in-store bakery and coffee counter almost triple the previous size, expanded produce, and upgraded flower and wine propositions.

Across these renewals, value and choice remain central. Each refreshed Foodhall carries around 450 new and upgraded seasonal products, alongside the Remarksable Value everyday range and Bigger Pack Better Value lines, both designed to help family budgets go further. The enlarged bakeries and coffee counters make visits more experiential while keeping pace and convenience front and centre.

The wider programme signals how M&S intends to shape its estate for growth: a network of roughly 420 bigger, fresher Food stores and a more productive group of 180 full-line locations, with about half of the estate expected to be in renewal format by 2027/28. This sits alongside a separate national investment in 12 store renewals this year, 16 new openings and nine extensions backed by £300m.

Sustainability is threaded through the upgrades. New formats lean into energy-efficient systems and low-carbon fit-out choices, with produce ranges highlighting partnerships with Select Farm growers across the UK. The aim is to balance an elevated in-store experience with tangible progress against Plan A goals.

From the West End to regional centres, the direction of travel is clear: larger, more welcoming Foodhalls, sharper value, and modern environments that support the weekly shop and occasion-led browsing alike. With further renewals and openings scheduled, M&S is signalling confidence in the future of its stores—and in the customers who use them.

Also in the pipeline: a £340m automated National Distribution Centre

M&S has announced a landmark investment in a 1.3m sq ft automated food hub at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal, targeted to achieve BREEAM Outstanding when it opens in 2029. The site will boost capacity, improve on-shelf availability and reduce cost-to-serve, supporting the accelerated store rotation and renewal programme nationwide.

