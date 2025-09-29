New chapter for Wakefield’s Crown Court as transformation gets under way

Works have begun to convert Wakefield’s Grade II-listed Crown Court into a new social and cultural venue, marking the latest step in the Civic Quarter’s renewal.

Leeds-based Mulberry Construction Group has started on site for Harrogate developer Rushbond, working in partnership with Wakefield Council. Designed by Group Ginger and delivered by Mulberry, the 25,000 sq ft scheme will reposition the former courthouse as a commercial and cultural destination alongside Rushbond’s nearby residential regeneration, now nearing phase one completion.

Built in 1810 and extended in the 19th century, the building has stood vacant since the early 1990s. The plans include a new city-facing entrance and landscaped public terrace; an events space within the former courtroom; a restaurant/food hall with indoor and terrace seating and a café shop; plus co-working and studio spaces. Completion is scheduled for summer 2026.

The project forms part of a wider strategy to revitalise Wood Street and the wider Civic Quarter, complementing new homes and the restoration of neighbouring heritage sites, including the former police station, Gills Yard and Gills Mews. The aim is to reinforce Wakefield’s appeal for business, investment and cultural activity.

Rushbond founder and chairman Jonathan Maud said the Crown Court is “one of [Wakefield’s] most treasured sites”, adding that the vision is to restore it as a focal point for the city with creative workspace, leisure and event facilities and public art. Cllr Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said the restoration would act as a catalyst for growth and help create a vibrant new community in the city centre.

