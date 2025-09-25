Willmott Dixon Secures £30.5m Contract for Derbyshire Custody Suite

Willmott Dixon has been awarded a £30.5 million contract to build a new custody suite for Derbyshire Constabulary in Chesterfield.

The three-storey facility, located on Dunston Road, will provide 36 cells and has been designed by Corstorphine & Wright. The scheme includes photovoltaic panels, site-wide groundworks, drainage, car parking and external works.

Procured through the SCAPE Construction framework, construction begins this month and is scheduled for completion in June 2027.

The project reinforces Willmott Dixon’s growing role in blue light infrastructure, following its £55 million refurbishment of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s headquarters earlier this year and an £18 million contract to deliver Pendle Police Station for Lancashire Constabulary.

Michelle Cotterill, project director at Willmott Dixon, said: “As a company with extensive experience in law-and-order projects, we understand the unique requirements of custody facilities and the importance of creating environments that support both operational efficiency and officer wellbeing.”

Willmott Dixon has built an extensive track record in emergency services projects, ranging from custody suites in Birmingham, Newcastle, Sheffield and Cardiff to headquarters buildings in Liverpool, Dorset and Humberside, as well as fire and forensics centres across the UK.

