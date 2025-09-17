Options Greathire expands footprint at SEGRO Park North Feltham

Options Greathire, a leading provider of luxury event furnishings, is expanding its presence at SEGRO Park North Feltham by taking an additional 20,000 sq ft of industrial space

The company, known for its statement tableware and furniture for hire, already occupies an adjacent 30,400 sq ft unit and will now strengthen its commitment to the West London location.

SEGRO is refurbishing the unit to high standards, meeting the customer’s specific operational requirements. In line with the developer’s commitment to Champion low-carbon growth, the facility incorporates a range of sustainability features. These include existing PV panels that support on-site renewable energy generation, as well as infrastructure for EV charging, which has been installed as part of customer-led upgrades to support more sustainable commuting. An electric boiler has also been introduced to provide a lower-carbon heating option, while retaining gas to maintain operational flexibility.

The new lease brings SEGRO Park North Feltham’s occupancy to 97%, underscoring the continued demand for high-quality industrial and logistics space in key London corridors.

Bernard Aherne, Managing Director, at Options Greathire, said:

“We are delighted to have secured additional space within SEGRO Park North Feltham. As we continue our significant growth and embark on an ambitious five-year plan, this additional warehouse space is fundamental to our ambition. I am pleased to continue our excellent relationship with SEGRO.”

Gareth Baker, Director, Western Corridor at SEGRO, said:

“It’s fantastic to support Options Greathire as it continues to grow its footprint at SEGRO Park North Feltham. The expansion is a testament to the strength of its business and the ongoing demand for well-located, high-quality industrial space.

“We’re proud to play a role in our customer’s success and to see continued positive momentum in the West London market.”

SEGRO Park North Feltham is a highly sought-after West London industrial estate with unrivalled connectivity to Central London and Heathrow. Offering flexible and high-quality spaces from 4,000 sq ft, SEGRO Park North Feltham is home to a diverse range of businesses, big and small.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals