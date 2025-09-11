Pilbeam Construction wins Sussex Heritage Trust award for Newhaven Fort restoration

Sussex contractor Pilbeam Construction has been honoured with a prestigious Sussex Heritage Trust Award for its outstanding work on the £7.5 million restoration of Newhaven Fort, funded by UK Government.

Pilbeam marked the occasion by presenting a commemorative plaque to Newhaven Fort, which is now proudly displayed on site for visitors to see.

The 12-month project, delivered in close collaboration with Historic England, transformed the Scheduled Monument into a vibrant visitor destination to attract wider audiences.

Andrew Arrow, director of Pilbeam Construction, said: “We’re incredibly proud to receive this award in the Public and Community category recognising the restoration of Newhaven Fort, which was a complex and rewarding project.

“It required careful liaison with Historic England and with multiple specialist contractors.

“Since the Fort reopened this year, we hear it is now so popular at weekends and during the holidays that visitors are being advised to book in advance.”

Pilbeam’s specialist team, which has extensive experience in restoring heritage buildings, tackled serious damp issues, restored 18 casemates (vaults), and upgraded facilities to create welcoming exhibition and event spaces.

The project involved more than 30 different elements, including removing 300 cubic metres of soil to install drainage and prevent water ingress, repointing and masonry repairs to casemate frontages, recladding the Romney Hut to create a flexible event space and repairing WWII gun emplacements and canopies.

Accessibility improvements and upgrades to handrails and edge protection were also completed, along with specialist concrete and steelwork repairs using hydro demolition and sprayed concrete techniques.

Pilbeam’s site manager Simon Hepworth, a Newhaven resident, brought local insight and personal passion to the project.

Two of the restored casemates are now available for venue hire, helping the site expand its appeal beyond military history enthusiasts.

Duncan Kerr, chief executive at Wave Active, which operates Newhaven Fort, on behalf of Lewes District Council said: “This award is a testament to the incredible work carried out by Pilbeam and the wider team. Their efforts have safeguarded a vital community asset and helped put Newhaven on the map as a heritage destination.”

Project partners included Pritchard Architecture, HOP Consulting, IWA M&E Consulting Engineers, MEA and many others, who worked together to preserve and enhance the fort for future generations.

Ryan Stock from heritage specialists Pritchard Architecture added: “We’re so proud our work has secured this prestigious award.

“The project broke new ground in the preservation of fortifications, setting a precedent that has since inspired similar efforts by other organisations and our radical interventions will secure the future of the fort for future generations.”

The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards have been running for nearly 30 years and are designed to recognise and reward the highest quality conservation, restoration and design of newly built projects, while encouraging the use of traditional skills and crafts.

Councillor Johnny Denis, cabinet member for arts, culture and tourism and leisure at Lewes District Council said: “With its rich history, Newhaven Fort is a unique local landmark and through this extensive preservation work, many of its key features have been safeguarded for the future. I am delighted that the project has been recognised with this award, which is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”

For further information visit: www.pilbeamconstruction.co.uk

