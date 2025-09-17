Microsoft’s £11bn UK data centre surge to include nation’s largest supercomputer

Microsoft will invest £11bn in new UK digital infrastructure, building additional data centres and the country’s largest supercomputer. The commitment forms half of a wider £22bn programme for 2025–2028, with the balance supporting ongoing UK operations.

The plan targets rapid growth in AI capacity, with new hyperscale sites, larger GPU clusters and resilient power and cooling. For the construction and property sectors, it signals a multi-year pipeline of mission-critical projects demanding fast delivery, robust grid connections, sustainable design and stringent security.

Microsoft president Brad Smith linked the decision to government moves on planning reform, electricity capacity and regulatory stability, arguing that clarity builds confidence for responsible AI investment. Prime minister Keir Starmer hailed the announcement as a vote of confidence in the UK’s technology leadership, highlighting the potential for highly skilled jobs and stronger national infrastructure.

Site locations have not been disclosed, but selection is expected to hinge on substation proximity, fibre connectivity, water stewardship and opportunities to procure low-carbon power. Expect designs to face close scrutiny on energy efficiency, heat re-use, refrigerants, embodied carbon and circular fit-out.

Beyond the sheds, the ripple effects typically include grid upgrades, logistics facilities and skills programmes, often clustering near universities and advanced manufacturing corridors. Delivery at pace will rely on experienced critical-environment contractors, modular plant strategies and rigorous commissioning.

The supercomputer is strategically significant: sovereign AI compute improves performance, data governance and resilience for research, industry and public services. If planning reforms and grid upgrades translate into smooth delivery on the ground, the prize is substantial — a deeper skills base, a stronger platform for AI-enabled growth and a durable digital backbone for the next decade.

