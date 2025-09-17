Salix supports GMCA’s £28m Public Building Retrofit fund helping decarbonise Greater Manchester’s public estate

Salix Finance is proud to be working in partnership with Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) on an initiative to help decarbonise public sector buildings across the region.

The new Public Building Retrofit fund (PBRf), launched and administered by GMCA, will provide grant funding to public sector organisations to support the installation of low-carbon heating systems and energy efficiency measures in their buildings.

Salix will play a key role in the delivery of the fund by undertaking the technical assessment of funding applications.

With up to £28 million of capital funding available between 2025/26 and 2027/28, the scheme will support Greater Manchester’s ambition to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reach net zero by 2038. This is 12 years ahead of the UK’s national target.

This funding for GMCA has been delivered as part of the government’s devolution policy, providing mayoral authorities the tools to shape the future of their local areas, while improving accountability and building capacity across the local government sector.

Salix chief executive Kevin Holland said: “We have built up extensive skill at Salix in delivering innovative, large scale and impactful decarbonisation projects across the public sector on behalf of government.

“Our knowledge is valued across the sector, and we’re delighted to work with Greater Manchester Combined Authority on this new fund.

“Our work on the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme equips us well to support GMCA through effective and impactful technical assessments, enabling the successful delivery of retrofit projects.”

The fund will be delivered through a competitive application process, with several funding windows opening over the course of the programme.

The first application window is set to open this summer, with additional dates to be announced later in the year by GMCA.

The initiative aligns closely with national policy priorities, targeting the 9% of UK emissions that come from heating buildings.

By supporting the replacement of fossil fuel-based systems and improving building efficiency, The Public Building Retrofit fund is expected to contribute directly to reducing energy consumption and improving comfort in public buildings.

Kevin added: “Our partnership with GMCA shows our stakeholders the breadth of Salix’s capabilities and the value of our trusted expertise.

“We look forward to building on this relationship and continuing to expand our impact across the public sector and beyond.

“We’re on a mission at Salix and we’re committed to help the UK meet its ambitious 2050 net zero targets.”

