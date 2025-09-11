Professor Oloke to build on ARU’s recent successes

Anglia Ruskin University appoints new Head of Engineering and the Built Environment

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) has appointed Professor David Oloke as the new Head of Engineering and the Built Environment.

ARU delivers the largest range of engineering and built environment courses in the East of England, covering disciplines such as architecture and planning, engineering, and construction and surveying.

The School of Engineering and the Built Environment’s programmes are developed in close collaboration with industry and are accredited by leading professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

The School is also home to three active research groups, each focused on delivering solutions to the complex challenges faced by society, as well as the Women in Engineering programme, which offers mentoring and support to female students, helping to promote diversity and inclusion across the sector.

Professor Oloke brings a wealth of experience to ARU, having led both academic and professional services teams at several universities.

He holds a PhD in Construction Engineering and Management, and is a chartered civil engineer (CEng) and chartered construction manager. His professional titles include Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (FICE), Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building (FCIOB) and Principal Fellow of Advance HE (PFHEA).

In addition to his leadership experience, Professor Oloke has an extensive background in research, PhD supervision, engineering and project management consultancy, knowledge transfer activities, and higher and degree apprenticeship programmes, which combine academic rigour with the employment needs of industry.

Professor Oloke said: “I am delighted to join Anglia Ruskin University at this pivotal time as the University builds on its impressive recent achievements, including being named Times Higher Education University of the Year and receiving a TEF Gold award for teaching excellence.

“My vision is to further strengthen ARU’s close links with employers and position the School of Engineering and the Built Environment as a leader – not only regionally, but nationally and internationally – in training the next generation of engineers and built environment professionals, as well as creating impactful research and knowledge exchange with our external partners.”

Professor Laurie Butler, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean of ARU’s Faculty of Science & Engineering, said: “Engineering and the built environment is a strategically important area for ARU and we’re thrilled to welcome David as our new Head of School. His expertise will help us as we look to build on our recent successes, enhance our academic programmes and further expand our partnerships with industry.”

