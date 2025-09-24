Savills expands its development project management industrial & logistics team

Savills has expanded its development project management industrial & logistics team, which is part of its building & project consultancy division, with the appointment of Susannah Packer, who joins as an associate at the firm’s Margaret Street head office in London.

Susannah has over seven years’ experience working in property development, specialising in the delivery of industrial property. This involved both asset and investment management for new build projects, industrial estates and a varied portfolio of real estate, for clients including CEVA Logistics, Sandvik and Goodyear Tyres. Following a relocation from Australia, she joins from Hesperia, a boutique developer based in Perth.

At Savills, Susannah will focus on supporting existing clients within the industrial & logistics sector, from both a landlord and occupier perspective. As well as working with the firm’s wide network of logistics experts to help secure new business.

Susannah Packer comments: “I am excited to be joining the market leading development project management team at Savills. I look forward to working with new colleagues and other market specialists across the business on both new opportunities and also strengthening relationships with existing clients.”

Will Cooper, head of the London development project management industrial & logistics team at Savills, adds: “We are very pleased to welcome Susannah, whose dynamic and detailed approach will no doubt increase our capability to offer our clients a best in class service.

With a strong varied background, she brings with her a unique insight that can only be positive for the wider team”

