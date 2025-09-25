Ruth Jackson Joins M&G Real Estate as Head of UK Investment Management

M&G Investments has appointed Ruth Jackson as head of UK investment management within its real estate division.

Jackson joins from Hines, where she was managing director of investment management with responsibility for three major European funds, overseeing assets valued at more than €5 billion (£4.37 billion). Her career also includes senior roles at Invesco, in a pan-European capacity, and at JLL with a focus on investment and development in the City of London.

In her new position at M&G, Jackson will lead bespoke mandates and develop fresh investment solutions, reporting to Peter Riley, head of UK commercial and capital solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Riley said: “We are delighted to welcome Ruth to M&G. Her appointment reflects our commitment to building the capabilities required to capitalise on global opportunities and deliver for clients as the UK market enters a new phase of growth. Ruth’s proven leadership and impressive track record will be invaluable for leading our UK commercial team through compelling opportunities for our clients.”

Jackson added: “I’m excited to join M&G at such a pivotal time as the UK commercial real estate market is reinvigorated. Stabilising capital values, easing interest rates and structural demand across key sectors are creating a compelling environment for performance-led strategies. This is an opportunity for M&G Real Estate to lead in the UK market recovery and I look forward to building on its strong track record of innovation and performance.”

M&G Real Estate, part of M&G’s £77 billion private assets division, manages a portfolio that includes retail landmarks such as Manchester Arndale and Cribbs Causeway in Bristol.

